Three landed properties repossessed by SLA after owners fail to move out after deadline

SINGAPORE - Three freehold landed properties at Merpati Road are legally repossessed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) from Tuesday (April 25), even though their owners have not handed over the keys to the property.

The homeowners at 27, 29 and 33 Merpati Road were served notice to move out by SLA's deputy chief executive Simon Ong and four other officers on Tuesday morning. Their 12 other neighbours have already moved out.

They had busted four previous deadlines to move out, and are still staying at the site after SLA acquired the land in 2010 for the Mattar MRT station and surrounding developments.

(Story is still developing)

