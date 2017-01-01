Three bus captains assaulted, witnesses asked to come forward

SINGAPORE - Three bus drivers were assaulted on Saturday afternoon (Dec 31) while they were on duty.

The assailant is suspected to be the same person and a police report has been filed, said MP Melvin Yong, who is executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU).

The NTWU is appealing for eye witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigation.

"This afternoon, the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) learnt that 3 bus captains were assaulted while they were on duty and we are very concerned. The assailant is suspected to be the same person for all 3 incidents," Mr Yong wrote in a Facebook post.

"Our bus captains deserve our respect as they work hard to perform the important task of transporting our commuters safely to their destinations," he added.

"Such acts of violence or any form of abuse towards our public transport workers should not be tolerated."