Thomson Medical launches loyalty programme and ties up with Health Promotion Board

SINGAPORE - Private healthcare group Thomson Medical, known for its women's and children's services, has launched a loyalty programme.

Called Celebrating Life, the programme - the first of its kind in Singapore - is a digital initiative that allows members to track their medical appointments, health records and get the latest wellness tips.

The group is also tying up with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) to encourage members to adopt healthy habits and lifestyles through the loyalty programme, in which members can read up on tips such as eating and sleeping well.

Members also get discount vouchers for treatments. They can collect points when they go for treatments or buy products that they can later redeem online.

At its launch on Sunday (Dec 3), the group's executive chairman Roy Quek said the loyalty programme is a way for members to have their healthcare needs taken care of on one platform.

The healthcare group has added 30 specialist clinics such as cancer, health screening and dental services in recent years, he said.

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Health, said during the launch that the loyalty programme is an example of the role that private hospitals can play in promoting personal health.

Referring to the tie-up between Thomson Medical and Health Promotion Board, he said: "Ageing is a trend which we have to face. But it matters that we age healthily and happily."

He added that the programme was a step towards building more public and private partnerships in the healthcare sector.

"What we have today between Thomson Medical and Health Promotion Board is a good start," he said. "We should keep an open mind for opportunities where we can bring together resources and expertise from public, private and people sectors to deliver better care for our patients," he said.

There are now about 6,000 members in the loyalty programme.

Mr Steven Teo, 39, a gaming area manager who is expecting his fifth child with his wife Poo Lai Fong, 39, said he is looking forward to the savings that Celebrating Life offers.

He added that his family members will consider going to Thomson Medical for their healthcare needs as they are already familiar with its services.