””

The ST Singaporean of the Year award 2016 in pictures

Colin, May and Joseph Schooling - aged 69, 61 and 21 respectively - received The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award on Monday (Feb 6). The family beat 11 other contenders to win the second edition of the award, which seeks to recognise Singaporeans who have achieved great feats for the country, made it through adversity or bettered the little red dot.

Winners Colin and May Schooling, pictured with the award and a film still of their son Joseph during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific.
Winners Colin and May Schooling, pictured with the award and a film still of their son Joseph during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh react as a short clip of them is played during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh react as a short clip of them is played during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Nathan Hartono (centre), and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) pictured during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific, formerly the Command House, on Feb 6.
Nathan Hartono (centre), and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) pictured during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony held at UBS Business University Asia Pacific, formerly the Command House, on Feb 6.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Good samaritan John Shu, one of the contenders for the award, breaks down as a short clip of him is played on screen.
Good samaritan John Shu, one of the contenders for the award, breaks down as a short clip of him is played on screen.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ashvin Gunasegaran (right) beams as he is congratulated during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Ashvin Gunasegaran (right) beams as he is congratulated during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The winner for 2015, Ms Noriza A. Mansor, poses for a photo with the Schoolings.
The winner for 2015, Ms Noriza A. Mansor, poses for a photo with the Schoolings.
Winners Colin and May Schooling, take a wefie with fellow finalist Nathan Hartono.
Winners Colin and May Schooling, take a wefie with fellow finalist Nathan Hartono.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre), Editor-in-Chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, Singapore Press Holdings and Editor, The Straits Times Warren Fernandez (fourth from left) and Country Head, UBS Singapore and Head Wealth Manag
Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre), Editor-in-Chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, Singapore Press Holdings and Editor, The Straits Times Warren Fernandez (fourth from left) and Country Head, UBS Singapore and Head Wealth Management, UBS APAC Edmund Koh (fourth from right), pictured with the 12 finalists.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Last year's winner Noriza A. Mansor, waves to guests.
Last year's winner Noriza A. Mansor, waves to guests.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Finalist John Shu claps after a short clip of him is played on screen during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Finalist John Shu claps after a short clip of him is played on screen during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
(From left) Editor-in-Chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, Singapore Press Holdings and Editor, The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, May Schooling, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Colin Schooling and Country Head, UBS Singapore and He
(From left) Editor-in-Chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, Singapore Press Holdings and Editor, The Straits Times Warren Fernandez, May Schooling, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Colin Schooling and Country Head, UBS Singapore and Head Wealth Management, UBS APAC Edmund Koh pictured during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh take pictures with Dr Chi Wei Ming and his family.
Paralympians Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh take pictures with Dr Chi Wei Ming and his family.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife (right), meet finalist and liver donor Peter Lim during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife (right), meet finalist and liver donor Peter Lim during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Finalists including Nathan Hartono, Colin and May Schooling, Peter Lim and Dr Radiah Salim pictured along with The Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan mingle during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Finalists including Nathan Hartono, Colin and May Schooling, Peter Lim and Dr Radiah Salim pictured along with The Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan mingle during The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
May and Colin Schooling arrive at The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
May and Colin Schooling arrive at The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Finalist Eric Lew and his wife arrive at The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.
Finalist Eric Lew and his wife arrive at The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 