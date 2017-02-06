The ST Singaporean of the Year award 2016 in pictures
Colin, May and Joseph Schooling - aged 69, 61 and 21 respectively - received The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award on Monday (Feb 6).
The family beat 11 other contenders to win the second edition of the award, which seeks to recognise Singaporeans who have achieved great feats for the country, made it through adversity or bettered the little red dot.
