Tender opens for 12 land parcels for vegetable farming

SINGAPORE - Twelve land parcels for vegetable farming in Lim Chu Kang - the first to be tendered out on concept rather than price - were put on sale by public tender on Thursday (Aug 17) by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

This means that farmers will not have to worry about engaging in a price war to secure land.

Instead, their proposals will be judged on factors such as production capability, track record, relevant experience and qualifications, and whether they can harness innovation to improve and sustain production, and keep their businesses viable.

The lot prices are fixed and come at a 20-year term.

Plots have a land area of at least 20,000 sq m and are located along Neo Tiew Lane, Neo Tiew Link and Neo Tiew Place. Prices range from $13.62 per sq m to $14.92 per sq m.

A 20,167 sq m plot in Neo Tiew Lane, for example, will cost $276,000 for farming without an aquaponic system and $288,000 for farming with an aquaponic system.

Land prices were fixed by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's Chief Valuer's Office, which took reference from prices of agriculture land sold by the Government, said the AVA.

The 12 parcels are part of the 36 new plots of farmland in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah that AVA will put out on 20-year leases.

The other three types of farmland to be tendered out in this way over the next few years will be for quail eggs, food fish and bean sprouts.

Other plots for general agriculture food farms, such as frog and goat farms, will be tendered using concept and price. Proposals will first be evaluated on concept. Of the shortlisted candidates, the one with the highest bid will then win the tender, said the AVA.

The last time land was tendered out for agricultural use was more than two decades ago.

Tender packets containing details and conditions of tender of the land parcels are available for sale at the AVA Service Centre at Jem in Jurong. The tender will close at noon on Oct 26.

Come end-2021, the leases of 62 farms in Lim Chu Kang will run out, and the land will be given over to military use.