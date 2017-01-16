10 taken to hospital after 2 buses collide along Ulu Pandan Road

SINGAPORE - Ten people were taken to the hospital after two buses collided along Ulu Pandan Road on Monday (Jan 16) afternoon.

It is not known what caused the accident, which occurred near the junction of Ulu Pandan Road and Clementi Road, and the police are still investigating.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident at 2.36pm, and sent one fire engine, two ambulances, and one support vehicle to the scene.

At 5.44pm, the Land Transport Authority tweeted on its traffic news account that the accident had been cleared.

A police spokesman said all 10 victims were conveyed to the hospital conscious.

At least one of the buses was an SMRT bus but it is not known which company operates the other bus - a green double-decker - involved in the accident.

"We are assisting the traffic police with investigations and reaching out to the injured parties to render assistance," said Mr Patrick Nathan, SMRT's vice-president for corporate information and communications.

On Jan 12, Ms Wong Lai Cheng, 47, a hall operations assistant, was killed after a private bus hit her while she was cycling along Pioneer Road North.