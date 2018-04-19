Temasek Polytechnic investigating viral fight involving 3 students in lecture theatre

SINGAPORE - Temasek Polytechnic (TP) is investigating a scuffle involving three first-year students on Wednesday (April 19), including one who was filmed going on a tirade in a packed lecture theatre.

Various clips of the incident went viral after they were posted on online discussion forum Reddit and Facebook on Wednesday night.

In an 18-minute-long video compilation on Reddit, a student dressed in a yellow and black striped shirt can be seen shouting aggressively, before he is confronted and briefly strangled by another student in a black shirt.

As a lecturer tries to stop the scuffle, the student in the yellow and black striped shirt continues on his tirade, hurling vulgarities and gesturing at several students.

A man in a red polo T-shirt is seen trying to stop him but to no avail.

Later, the student is seen picking a fight with another student wearing a red singlet.

According to a Reddit user, the course manager and a security officer were eventually called into the lecture theatre.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a TP spokesman said on Thursday that the scuffle broke out after one of the students created a disturbance during a lecture at about 11am on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that the students eventually calmed down after staff members who were present intervened. No one was injured.

"TP views this matter seriously and is investigating the incident. All three students have been instructed to make themselves available to assist with the investigation," the spokesman added.

The polytechnic said that it would also take appropriate disciplinary action against the students, where necessary, in addition to counselling them.

"TP does not condone such behaviour of our students and will be speaking to all who were present in the lecture theatre," the spokesman said.