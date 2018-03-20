Temasek Poly students develop tech projects to add more realism to clinical training for nurses

SINGAPORE - A mannequin that can "express" emotions and an interactive game on emergency situations are among projects Temasek Polytechnic students have developed to better prepare trainee nurses for scenarios where a patient requires resuscitation.

Both projects were among 30 showcased at Temasek Poly's InfoTech Day 2018 on Tuesday (March 20).

Working with mannequins that can simulate sadness or pain adds more realism to a medical emergency situation, say the students behind the project.

Mr Samuel Ng, 21, and his five team members combined the use of augmented reality goggles from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre with mannequins from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital to develop the training simulation programme.

Ngee Ann Secondary student Sim Kee Yong, 15, was at the event at the polytechnic in Tampines and visited Mr Ng’s team’s booth.

Kee Yong, who is part of his school’s first batch of students taking computing as an O-level subject, said: “The project is very innovative and highly practical for nurses to upgrade their skills in helping patients.”

Mr David Chew, 20, and his team designed a simulation game called Code Blue Go to help trainee nurses prepare for code-blue situations, where a patient has collapsed and requires immediate resuscitation.

The game is made up of a series of interactive videos that test nurses' knowledge on procedures during a code-blue event, through questions and mini games.

Mr Chew said: “Hopefully, this project will help to reduce the mistakes that nurses make in an actual code-blue scenario.”

This project, which was nominated for Temasek Poly's 2018 Top Diploma Project, was developed for the Institute of Mental Health to facilitate the training and assessment of nurses in a code-blue situation.



Graduating Temasek Polytechnic students (from left) Justin Ng, Loh Yong Zheng, Clarence Tay and David Chew designed a simulation game called Code Blue Go to help trainee nurses prepare for code-blue situations. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



One of the project team members, Mr Justin Ng, 20, said IMH is looking into developing the project in the future.