Tech initiative to help boost port navigational safety

With the port of Singapore a busy one where a ship arrives or leaves every two to three minutes, new technologies are being developed to improve congestion forecasts and minimise collisions.

The goal is to enhance navigational safety through technologies that can, for instance, predict and issue early warnings on the risk of collision.

The technologies will also improve traffic forecasts through the analysis of long-term data, potentially easing congestion in high-volume areas.

Yesterday, Fujitsu, Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Institute of High Performance Computing at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) announced that they are collaborating on such innovative new technologies for vessel traffic management.

The project is being done at the Urban Computing and Engineering Centre of Excellence, set up in 2014 by A*Star, SMU and Fujitsu. The initiative is supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The technologies will utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis to better manage Singapore's port and its surrounding waters in the Singapore Strait and the Malacca Strait, said the three partners.

According to the MPA, there are about 1,000 vessels at the Singapore port at any given time.

Captain M. Segar, assistant chief executive of operations at the MPA, said: "As Singapore develops future capabilities that will enhance our port operations, research and innovation will remain key to the maritime industry."