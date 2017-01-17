Taxi driver shocked to see woman on top of moving car at Eu Tong Sen Road

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was shocked to see a woman sitting on the roof of a moving car in the wee hours of Monday (Jan 16).

In-car camera footage of the incident, first posted on citizen journalism site Stomp on Monday, shows a woman in white leaning back on her hands on top of a car as it moves off from a traffic junction at Eu Tong Sen Road.

Taxi driver Mr Keith Koay, 43, who provided the video, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that he was shocked by the sight at 3.20am.

"I was at the traffic light," said Mr Koay. "When I started to move off, I turned my head to my right and saw a girl sitting on top of the car next to me. I waved at her and she waved at me."

He added that the woman seemed to be in her 20s.

Mr Koay said he felt it was a very dangerous act, but could not speak more to the woman as the cars moved off quickly once the traffic lights turned green.

He said the car was travelling at "at least 50kmh".

Mr Koay, who has driven a taxi for about four years, said it was his first time seeing such a thing.

"I think it's dangerous driving. She was not holding on to anything."

Incidents of dangerous driving have hit the news recently, including several cases of cars going against traffic.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists convicted of dangerous driving may be fined up to $3,000 and jailed for up to a year. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to two years.