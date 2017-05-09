Taxi driver injured after vehicle flips over in accident along Farrer Road

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was injured after his vehicle turned turtle in an accident along Farrer Road early Tuesday (May 9) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 1.20am and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

"One person was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital," a spokesman added.



The overturned yellow Comfort taxi was seen across two lanes along Farrer Road. ST PHOTO: TIFFANY FUMIKO TAY



The extent of the driver's injuries was not clear.

The overturned yellow Comfort cab was sprawled across two lanes leading into an underpass when The Straits Times arrived at around 2.30am.

A sign on the road divider had also been uprooted.

ST has contacted the police for more information.