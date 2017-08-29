Taxi catches fire in KPE tunnel

SINGAPORE - A Transcab taxi caught fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) tunnel on Tuesday (Aug 29) night, causing smoke to fill the tunnel.

Pictures posted on social media show a red cab on fire, while other videos show smoke in the tunnel.

The Land Transport Authority in a tweet at 7.20pm advised motorists to avoid lane four due to an accident on the KPE, towards the TPE, after the East Coast Park entrance.

The Straits Times understands that the fire has been put out and there are no injuries reported so far.

Witnesses say there were announcements asking drivers to leave their cars and exit the tunnels. Some drivers managed to reverse out, but cars were not stopped from entering the tunnel.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force in a Facebook post at 7.52pm said it is attending to a vehicle fire in the KPE tunnel, towards TPE, before the Pan-Island Expressway exit.

"The fire has been extinguished. There are no reported injuries," it said.

A video sent to The Straits Times shows a broadcast of an LTA announcement saying: "This is an LTA emergency announcement. Drive out of the tunnel now via the nearest exit. If unable, turn off your engine and walk to the nearest emergency exit with a bluish-white flashing light."