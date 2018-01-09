Survey to pinpoint sites of archaelogical interest part of new national heritage plan

SINGAPORE - A nationwide survey to identify sites of archaeological interest will be conducted as part of the National Heritage Board's (NHB) "Our SG Heritage Plan".

Potential areas with archaeological significance could include the mouth of the Singapore River and other sites with ancient settlements and trade activities.

It will be done in collaboration with organisations such as the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute and the National University of Singapore with the goal of establishing an archaeological framework.

Archaeologists and experts had previously pointed out gaps in existing legislation - for instance the lack of clarity when it comes to the ownership of artefacts dug up in Singapore and how it has yet to be made compulsory for landowners or developers to notify NHB of proposals to redevelop sites of significant size to allow for mandatory archaeological investigations.

The heritage plan was announced in detail on Tuesday (Jan 9) at a roadshow.

Following calls by experts for decades to incorporate heritage considerations into early development plans, NHB said it will be working closely with planning agencies "at an early stage".

For instance, NHB's assistant chief executive of policy and community Alvin Tan said planning agencies will be able to check against NHB's completed inventory of tangible heritage and get in touch with the board to work out measures if a site has heritage features.

NHB said the aim is to achieve a balance between meeting Singapore's development needs and maintaining the history and character of Singapore's places and buildings.

Apart from making museums more accessible, NHB will also be focusing on presenting more exhibitions to showcase local stories, artefacts and exhibits, as well as Singaporean curators.

NHB will be ramping up more support for ground-up heritage projects with its community partners through its Heritage Participation and Project Grants as well. It will introduce showcases to profile community projects and conduct clinics to equip its partners "with the necessary knowledge and skillsets to develop and implement heritage projects successfully".