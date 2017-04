SINGAPORE - A car parked in Whampoa Drive caught fire on Friday (April 14) morning.

At about 6.45am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a vehicle fire at 93 Whampoa Drive and dispatched one fire bike, one red rhino and one fire engine to the scene.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was extinguished with a single water jet.

No casualties were reported.