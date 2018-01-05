Man arrested for armed robbery after stand-off with officers near Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - An armed man stole a woman's car at knifepoint and drove it into a lamp post near Woodlands Checkpoint before getting involved in a stand-off with officers there.

Videos posted online show a man wielding a weapon while an officer approaches him. Other clips show several officers at the scene, with what appears to be debris on the road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the case at 1.32pm.

A man had taken a woman's car from her at knifepoint along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The 43-year-old man was arrested after he crashed the car into a lamp post, just before the Woodlands Checkpoint at 1.45pm.

The man was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.

Suspected drug paraphernalia, controlled drugs, a knife, an axe and a sickle were found in his possession. The man has been arrested for armed robbery, possession of offensive weapons and suspected drug related offences.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times that the man had been in an accident before the stand-off.

Mr Tangarajah, a 38-year-old Malaysian, was on his motorcycle waiting to clear customs at Woodlands Checkpoint when he heard a crash.

"I turned around and saw a red-coloured car in an accident with another car," he said.

The driver of the red car made a U-turn and veered off the road, hitting a lamp post, said Mr Tangarajah.

He said the man did not open the door when approached by officers. Eight to 10 officers approached him and asked him to stop the car and open the door but he refused.

After about 20 minutes, the man was handcuffed and led away, said Mr Tangarajah.

Investigations are ongoing.