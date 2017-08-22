Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple investigated for suspected criminal offences; Commissioner of Charities launches inquiry

SINGAPORE - One of the oldest Hindu temples in Singapore, the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple in Serangoon Road, is being investigated for suspected criminal offences.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 22) that it carried out a review of the temple following feedback on the management of the temple. The review found some areas of concern relating to governance and administration that the statement said warranted an inquiry before the Commissioner decides on the next course of action.

The statement, which did not say what the areas of concern were, said the Commissioner has been notified by the Commercial Affairs Department that it is investigating the temple for suspected criminal offences.

During the investigation, the temple can continue with is operations and daily services. With help from the Hindu Endowments Board, the Commissioner will put in place measures for the temple "to ensure that it is properly managed and its religious activities will not be affected during the inquiry", the Office of the COC said.

The temple, founded by Tamil pioneers in 1835, underwent a two-year-long, $7-million makeover that was completed in 2014. The renovation added a six-storey building at the back of the temple compound at 141 Serangoon Road.

The Straits Times has reported that on Sundays, about 5,000 devotees worship at the temple.

The temple is one of 15 places of worship that have been listed for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).