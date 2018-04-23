S'porean first to finish Pyongyang Marathon in a wheelchair

A hero's welcome greeted paraplegic athlete William Tan as he made a dash for the finish line, cheered on by thousands of North Koreans in the Kim Il Sung Stadium.

The 61-year-old Singaporean became the first person to finish the Pyongyang Marathon in a wheelchair earlier this month.

The event is the highlight of the tourism calendar in reclusive North Korea but Dr Tan's feat almost did not happen.

A few days before departure, the neuroscientist and physician, who is married to a 54-year-old operations manager, contemplated giving up and forfeiting more than $2,500 in fees that he had paid for the trip.

Dr Tan, who had the impression that the country was mysterious and unsafe prior to the trip, said: "My wife was very worried for me. She mentioned that she cannot afford the ransom if anything happens to me.

"The turning point was the realisation that this is a rare opportunity which may not come by next time."

The race combines a visit to the isolated country with a chance to run through the streets of Pyongyang. Throngs of North Koreans gather along the wide carriageways, which Dr Tan said were "clean and nicely paved with hardly any potholes". He also saw rivers, farmland and many tall buildings - including futuristic-looking ones - during the marathon.

"I intended from the start to take this precious opportunity to connect with the people who came to cheer us along the route of the race. I waved at them and exchanged high fives," he said. "They probably have not seen a person in a racing wheelchair before."

Dr Tan, who lost the use of his legs to polio at the age of two, was among the 429 foreign amateurs who entered the annual marathon this year, down from over 1,000 last year. The fall follows nuclear tensions and a United States travel ban which have affected tourism to the country.

Dr Tan had indicated his interest in competing in the Pyongyang Marathon in December 2016, but it was not until October last year that he secured permission to take part.

"Organisers tend to have concerns about safety, with allowing marathoners on wheelchairs," said Dr Tan, who has taken part in over 100 wheelchair marathons. "I went and demonstrated that wheelchair athletes are safe to race side by side with runners."

He arrived from Shanghai two days before the marathon, together with other foreign runners and organisers from Koryo Tours which conducts travel to North Korea.

Some participants were back for a second or third time.

"I did not notice anything odd or orchestrated," said Dr Tan of his stay in the secretive nation, which has often been described as undeveloped. "There was nothing mysterious. People were going about their daily lives, taking the metro to their destinations or bringing their children to school."

Besides racing, he travelled on the metro and visited the demilitarised zone, among other attractions.

Dr Tan, who was accompanied by two North Korean guides, added: "I had many conversations with the guides about reunification, and the tough times the country had gone through during the Japanese colonial rule and the Korean War."

He was touched by the hospitality of the North Koreans, who stepped in to help when he had tyre pressure problems. "I never had so many persons helping me to set up my racing wheelchair the night before the race," he said.

The paralympian, whose best time for a marathon is 1 hour and 45 minutes, took 2 hours and 54 minutes to finish the race.

But Dr Tan, who had a brush with stage 4 leukaemia back in 2009, noted that he was not chasing a personal record. The cancer is now about 10 years in remission.

"My perspective changed after the battle with leukaemia. It is about the experience... rather than achieving personal glory," he said.

"Finishing the marathon in a stadium packed with more than 40,000 people cheering me on as I raced the last 400m warmed my heart. It was phenomenal."