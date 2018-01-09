SPH's 96.3 Hao FM hits the airwaves

Fans of Mandarin pop from the 1980s and 1990s can tune in to a new, good radio station.

The 96.3 Hao FM station - hao means "good" in Mandarin - hit the airwaves at 8am yesterday.

Targeted at bilingual Singaporeans aged 45 and above, the station will play classic hits by singers such as Wakin Chau, Faye Wong and Jacky Cheung as well as local xinyao songs by singers like Hong Shao Xuan and Eric Moo. It will also feature programmes on lifestyle, healthcare and finance planning.

The new infotainment radio station, run by Singapore Press Holdings Radio (SPH Radio), is the first Mandarin station to be launched in 24 years since the introduction of Love 97.2FM in 1994.

In March last year, SPH Radio was awarded two new frequencies to operate 96.3 Hao FM and Money FM 89.3, which is positioned as the first and only business and personal finance radio station in English.

SPH Radio now manages and operates five radio stations, with the other three being One FM 91.3, Kiss92 and UFM100.3. Mr Sim Hong Huat, SPH Radio's general manager, said in a statement that the new station "is a refreshing mix of music and a wealth of informative programmes" that will add to an active and meaningful lifestyle. "The synergy we have forged with the SPH Chinese Media Group will ensure 96.3FM puts forth timely and useful news and updates, which many listeners appreciate," he added.

The new station will have four main radio shows.

From 6am to 10am, DJs Carine Ang, Wang De Ming and Liu Jie Qi will deliver the latest news and current affairs discussions.

Veteran DJ Anna Lim will helm a lifestyle and health segment from 10am to 1pm, while DJs Chen Li Yi and Wen Guo Xian will be on air from 4pm to 8pm.

From 8pm to midnight, listeners can enjoy a playlist of classic ballads, put together by DJ Hong Wei Wen.

Ms Carine Ang, DJ and senior programme director for 96.3FM, said the team has been working conscientiously over the past few months to curate the station's playlist.

She added: "Since our test run in December 2017, we have been deeply encouraged by the positive feedback from our listeners, and we will only strive to do better."

As part of the station's launch, 96.3 Hao FM has partnered Royal Caribbean International for a special cruise sailing in March, where fans will get to spend time with the radio personalities.

Besides tuning in, 96.3 Hao FM is also available for online streaming at www.fm963.sg

Listeners can also search for "SPH Radio" on iTunes or the Google Play Store to download an app to listen in.