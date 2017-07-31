SPH raises $213,888 for President's Challenge 2017

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has raised $213,888 for President's Challenge 2017.

The amount, raised through donations from public donors and SPH staff, will benefit 52 charity organisations.

At a charity event called Embrace Volunteerism, Serve With A Heart on Monday (July 31), SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang presented the cheque to the guest of honour, President Tony Tan Keng Yam.

The event at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre（(SCCC) in Shenton Way comprised a volunteerism showcase - featuring 19 partners and voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) - and a lunchtime concert by Ding Yi Music Company, which performed popular classics, xinyao songs and ethnic folk songs.

The charity event was organised by SPH's Chinese Media Group (CMG).

At the volunteerism showcase, VWOs such as Council for Third Age, RSVP Singapore - The Organisation of Senior Volunteers, and National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre shared their initiatives to promote active ageing.

The President's Challenge, a series of charity events to rally Singaporeans to raise funds for the social service sector, was launched in 2000.

This year's President's Challenge highlights the Silver Volunteer Fund, launched by President Tan in 2015 to promote senior volunteerism.

This year's Challenge will culminate in the President's Challenge Appreciation Night at the Istana on Nov 23.

SPH has been a regular supporter of the President's Challenge. Since 2002, SPH's CMG has organised community events such as fun walks and auctions to raise funds for the Challenge.

Over the years, SPH has also sponsored advertisement space for the President's Challenge inits major newspapers, The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

The donors toEmbrace Volunteerism, Serve With A Heart are Indonesian tycoon and philanthropist Tahir, Hi-P International, Mr Wu Hsioh Kwang, Mr Zhong Sheng Jian, Mr Chan Kok Hua, Ho Bee Foundation, Mr Ng Cheow Chye and Mr Patrick Lee Kwok Kie.

The charity event was sponsored by SPH and SPH Foundation, Pico Art International, Neo Group and the SCCC.