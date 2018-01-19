SPH Radio to launch Singapore's first radio station on business and personal finance

SINGAPORE - Singapore will soon have its first radio station dedicated to business news and personal finance.

To be launched on Jan 29, Money FM 89.3 targets general listeners interested in everyday personal finance matters like retirement planning, sensible investing and responsible saving.

The English station, run by Singapore Press Holdings' SPH Radio, will take on a talk-show format, focusing on business and money-related topics, but it will also feature general news and discussions of wider social issues like health, education and music.

It will have access to Singapore Press Holdings' wide-ranging content, including business news from The Straits Times and The Business Times. The station will also work with SPH subsidiary ShareInvestor, which has one of the largest investor relations networks in Asia.

Ms Loretta Lopez, the station's assistant programme director, said it is "a rare experience for one to see a station up from ground zero".

She added that the team is working hard on its shows, with the approach that every minute on-air matters.

On weekdays, the station will feature four main shows.

From 6am to 10am, veteran DJs Elliott Danker and Yasmin Jonkers will discuss the top business stories in Singapore and around the world, give market updates and identify companies to watch and other trends.

DJ Howie Lim will be on air from 10am to 2pm to talk about property investments and the challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises here, while DJ Claressa Monteiro will helm a lifestyle segment from 2pm to 4pm.

From 4pm to 8pm, DJ Desmond Wong will round up the day's news and trading activities around Asia and Europe, look ahead to the New York Stock Exchange and discuss with thought leaders some of the day's headlines.

On weekends, listeners can tune in from 7am to noon to veteran DJ Audrey Ying as she gives tips on how to spend the weekend.

This is the second of two stations that SPH Radio is launching this year. Earlier this month, it launched 96.3 Hao FM, an infotainment station aimed at Mandarin-speaking listeners aged 45 and above.

SPH Radio also operates three other radio stations: One FM 91.3, Kiss92 and UFM100.3.

Besides tuning in, listeners can also access the station on the SPH Radio app that can be downloaded from iTunes or the Google Play Store.