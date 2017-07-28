Some shoppers still unable to place orders on Amazon Prime Now

SINGAPORE - Some shoppers trying to use Amazon Prime Now's two-hour delivery service met with disappointment for a second day on Friday (July 28), with orders still unable to be placed on its mobile app as of 12.30pm.

The US e-commerce giant made its much-anticipated entry into Singapore and the region with the launch of its Prime Now app on Thursday (July 27), offering access to tens of thousands of products ranging from groceries to electronics stocked at Amazon's warehouse in the Jurong industrial area.

Delivery is free with a minimum order of $40 and shoppers can choose from six two-hour delivery windows available between the hours of 10am to 10pm.

But as early as Thursday (July 27) afternoon, just hours after its launch, customers were directed to a message that said all delivery windows for Thursday and Friday were unavailable. Delivery slots, when available, are shown over a two-day period.

Amazon said in response to queries on Thursday evening that "due to great customer response, delivery is currently unavailable".

A check by The Straits Times at about 12.30pm on Friday found that deliveries are unavailable on Saturday (July 29) as well.

However, some shoppers said that delivery slots appear to open up intermittently.

Local logistics firm Riverwood is the main delivery company for Amazon here, while Ninja Van said that it is "playing a small supporting role" but could not share more details.

Administrator Kenneth Cheong, 41, said on Thursday that he was "unimpressed" with the delays after spending two hours trying to complete his purchase of an electric shaver and toiletries.

But account manager April Chia, 31, who tried to order groceries on Thursday evening and found that deliveries were still unavailable at noon on Friday, said she remains an Amazon fan.

She said: "It's not exactly an urgent order... I'll give them some time to fix the logistical issues. They have blown me away several times with their customer service before. I'm sure they will fix this soon."