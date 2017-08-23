Some passengers at Changi Airport confused, angry over early morning flights affected by Typhoon Hato

SINGAPORE - It was confusion and frustration for some passengers who turned up at Changi Airport and did not realise their early morning flights to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Aug 23) were cancelled or delayed in the wake of Typhoon Hato.

Hundreds of flights to and from Hong Kong were affected by the typhoon, including those from Singapore to Hong Kong. As of 9.45am on Wednesday, 14 flights from Changi Airport had been cancelled, while another 14 were rescheduled.

On Wednesday morning, Ms Adrian Q. Molcnero, 45, and her husband, who both live in Brussels, Belgium, had planned to take United Airlines flight UA896 at 6am to Hong Kong for a short holiday.

They said that they did not receive any information on its cancellation despite being told by airline staff that an e-mail should have been sent to them. The couple told The Straits Times that they did not receive any compensation.

Another passenger of the cancelled United Airlines flight, wedding planner Sharon Meyers, 51, was glad to be safe. Ms Meyers, who lives in the United States, was returning to Chicago via Hong Kong after visiting friends in Singapore.

"Weather happens," she said. "There is no need to be 'kiasu' (Hokkien for competitive) about it. I get to enjoy Singapore for another day. Better safe than concerned. (Changi Airport) is not a bad place to be stuck in."



A board showing the rescheduled or cancelled flights to Hong Kong at Changi Airport. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Some passengers were also affected by delayed Singapore Airlines flights to Hong Kong.

"It sucks, because there was no information," said one disgruntled passenger of delayed flight SQ860, who declined to be named. She said that if she had received a notification she would not have needed to arrive at the airport so early.

SQ860 was scheduled to leave Singapore for Hong Kong at 8.40am but it was retimed to depart at 12.50pm.

Retiree W.M. Chan, 75, a Singaporean who lives in Hong Kong, added that there was no notice on Singapore Airlines' website, and he could not contact the airline as well.

He had woken up at 4am to travel to the airport for his flight to Hong Kong originally scheduled to depart at 9.55am.

Hong Kong's weather observatory issued a signal 8, its third-highest weather warning, early Wednesday morning and said Typhoon Hato was expected to make landfall around 100 km west of the city in the afternoon, Reuters reported.

Later on Wednesday morning, the Hong Kong weather observatory issued a signal 9 storm warning, and subsequently upgraded this to a signal 10, its highest weather warning, at 9.10am.

It is the first time since Typhoon Vicente in July 2012 that Hong Kong has issued the highest storm warning, Bloomberg reported.

On Tuesday, the city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said that the storm would "severely" impact flight operations, with the majority of flights to and from Hong Kong between 6am to 5pm on Wednesday to be cancelled.

Passengers can get the latest flight information on the Changi Airport website: http://www.changiairport.com/en/flight/departures.html.