5,000 people, including Minister Khaw Boon Wan, join in pre-Vesak Day event

SINGAPORE - Around 5,000 people lined up on Hougang Stadium's running track on Sunday evening (May 7), not to exercise but to pay homage to Buddha in a pre-Vesak Day event organised by the Fu Hui Buddhist Cultural Centre.

The participants took three steps, knelt and bowed deeply with their palms up and foreheads touching the ground.

They were led by Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, as well as his wife Jean.

Organisers said the act of homage demonstrates "sincere repentance, aspiration for purification and spiritual progress, as well as prayers for peace and happiness of all people".

Mr Khaw also lit up a torch to launch the Peace Homage ceremony.

Vesak Day, which marks the birth, death and enlightenment of Buddha, takes place on Wednesday.