SMRT to deploy more staff to help commuters with second month of MRT closures

SINGAPORE - SMRT will double the number of ground staff deployed for the second month of shorter MRT operating hours on weekends, which will kick off on Friday night (Jan 5).

From about 300 staff previously, it will have up to 600 boots on the ground, including traffic controllers, crowd marshals and station personnel to assist affected commuters.

For the month of January, 10 MRT stations on the East-West Line, from Paya Lebar to Pasir Ris, along with Changi Airport and Expo MRT stations, will have shorter operating hours on weekends, including full-day closures on two Sundays.

This is the second round of planned closures. In December, 17 stations on the western segment of the East-West Line and two North-South Line stations also had shorter weekend operating hours.

In a media briefing on Thursday, SMRT's director for operations support and resource management, Mr Vincent Gay, said that based on December's experience, affected commuters had many inquiries about alternative travel arrangements. He hopes these can be better addressed this time round.

In addition to putting more and larger signage at affected stations, Mr Gay said, SMRT wants to increase the "human interaction" with commuters. Hence, it is choosing to deploy more ground staff.

In addition, as many as 300 buses driven by about 600 bus drivers will also be deployed to run four shuttle bus routes.

One will ply between Pasir Ris and Aljunied, where train services will be available; and another between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations.

There will also be a one-way service from Aljunied to MacPherson and an express shuttle running in both directions between Changi Airport and Bugis.