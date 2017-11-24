SMRT employee airs frustration on Facebook and subsequently removes post, says alternative news site

SINGAPORE - A project manager with rail operator SMRT has removed a comment on Facebook in which she aired her frustrations at people who complained about the spate of train disruptions.

In the post, Ms Indira Devi questioned whether the complainants were indeed affected by the disruptions, according to screenshots on alternative news site The Independent Singapore.

She said that the majority of those who had been affected were tolerant and understanding.

"Those making noise are not even affected by the disruption but (are) just waiting to hear such news," she had allegedly written.

She also questioned if those who complained were indeed Singaporeans because "every Singaporean would have a family member in SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) and holds in high regard our nation".

She ended her post by comparing complainants to "terrorists who are giving Muslims a bad name".

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Indira is with the infocomm and organisation excellence department. She has been with the company for five years and eight months.

It is not known when Ms Indira posted and removed the comment.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for comment.