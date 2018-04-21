SMRT chief operations officer Alvin Kek arrested for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE - SMRT's chief operations officer for rail Alvin Kek was arrested for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint on Saturday morning (April 21), The Straits Times understands.
In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they arrested a 50-year-old man for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 5am on Saturday, without giving further details.
