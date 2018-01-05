Singapore's first automated underground bicycle parking system rolls out in Admiralty

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first automated underground bicycle parking system was launched in Admiralty on Friday (Jan 5), offering cyclists a safe and weatherproof option for parking their two-wheelers.

Called SecureMyBike, the system, located within the Kampung Admiralty integrated development next to Admiralty MRT station, can house more than 500 bicycles.

Users can choose from one of three kiosks to deposit and retrieve their bikes. They will be able to place one bicycle, along with other cycling gear such as helmets or shoes, into an individual storage cell.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the new parking facility will complement existing surface-level bicycle parking to promote cycling, particularly for short-distance commutes within Admiralty.

"Through this trial, LTA will assess the user experience and financial viability of the underground bicycle parking system," it added.

The SecureMyBike system cost about $4.7 million to construct. The facility goes 10m underground, and storage cells are organised into seven levels at each kiosk.

As part of a trial, SecureMyBike will be free to users until Jan 31.

From Feb 1 to April 30, users can choose to pay a monthly fee of $22 for unlimited use, or opt for a 25 cents-per-hour rate.

From May 1, the monthly fee will be $48, or 45 cents an hour.

To park at the system, cyclists will have to sign up for an account at one of the self-help registrations kiosks at a SecureMyBike shop, located next to the bike parking kiosks.