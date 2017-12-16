Singaporeans make it to semi-finals of world championship of US game with strong Singapore links - Vainglory

SINGAPORE - When US mobile game Vainglory was launched three years ago, its maker chose to release it first in Singapore. One of the game's key artists is Singaporean.

And now, a Singapore team has made it to the semi-finals of the game's second world championship, which is being held in Singapore.

Calling themselves Team Impunity, the five Singaporeans are: Amos Ker and Tan Jing Yu, both 17; Mr Nicholas Wong, 19, along with reserves Ng Jun Xian, 18, and Nigel Wong, 21.

The team is one of the top 12 from around the world who are playing for a prize pool of more than US$140,000 (S$189,000).

The event kicked off on Thursday (Dec 14) at the Kallang Theatre and will end on Sunday.

The Razer 2017 Vainglory World Championship is organised by the US-based company that created the game, Super Evil Megacorp.

Vainglory is a multiplayer online battle arena game played on mobile phones and tablets, where two teams of three players engage in battle with a variety of characters.

Chief executive of Super Evil Megacorp Kristian Segerstrale told The Straits Times that organising the Vainglory World Championship in Singapore was like a homecoming for the firm.

He said: "Vainglory was developed in the US but was first released in Singapore in 2014 to critical acclaim. One of the important contributing artists to the game is also a Singaporean, so, Vainglory has strong Singapore links."

The other 11 teams are from countries such as Japan, Brazil, the United States and Germany.

The 12 teams emerged tops out of more than 5,000 groups worldwide.

The players came from six regions: North America, South America, Europe, South-east Asia, East Asia and China, and had competed in the game over the past year.

Mr Segerstrale said he was "blown away" by Team Impunity's performance.

"They were the underdogs at first but they have knocked out some of the strongest teams in the tournament. They include last year's world champion ROX Armada from South Korea and China's Team Kraken. The Singapore team is the dark horse of the tournament."

Team Impunity will be playing against another South Korean team, Ace Gaming, in the semi-finals at 5pm on Saturday.

The game's first world championship was held in Hollywood last year with a smaller prize pool of US$120,000.