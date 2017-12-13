Singaporeans are techies who love Pokemon Go, according to top Google searches in 2017

SINGAPORE - If Google could tell a story of a nation, it would paint a picture of Singaporeans as techies with a love of sports.

That is what the search engine's newly revealed report of top trending searches in Singapore for 2017 shows.

In its report released on Wednesday (Dec 13), Google said the top trending search in Singapore this year was for "Sgpokemap", a real-time map for Singapore for the augmented reality game Pokemon Go.

This was followed closely by searches for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in second and third place respectively.

The South-east Asian Games dominated trending local news searches, followed closely by 38 Oxley Road and Formula One.

When it comes to shows, it seems Korean Pop is reigning - with several series such as Goblin and Legend Of The Blue Sea in top trending TV shows.

The first spot went to Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, however.

The top-searched trending movie in Singapore was Wonder Woman, followed by Beauty And The Beast, Justice League and Logan, proving the nation's taste for superhero flicks.

Sporting events were also on the mind of many Singapore users, as Wimbledon topped searches for both trending sporting news and trending international news.

Plenty of time was spent shopping as well, as top trending brands include Lazada Singapore, ezbuy and Zalora.

South-east Asians spend 140 minutes shopping online per month, almost twice the time Americans spend, according to the Google-Temasek e-Conomy report released on Tuesday.

Google search queries for top e-commerce brands have also grown more than twofold between 2015 and 2017 in South-east Asia.

Country director for Google Singapore Stephanie Davis said the company continues to improve the search experience, with moves like launching the Google Assistant in Singaporean English to improve voice recognition.