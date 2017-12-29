Singaporean woman flies to Taiwan to meet online lover, attempts suicide when he fails to turn up

A Singaporean woman who flew to Taiwan to meet her online lover tried to commit suicide by jumping from a multistorey carpark when he failed to turn up, according to Taiwanese media reports.

The Straits Times understands that the 37-year-old woman is surnamed Chew and that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is aware of the case.

The incident occurred at around 12.30pm on Thursday (Dec 28) in Taiwan's Taoyuan city, at a multistorey carpark in Zhongli District's Yanping Road, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday.

She was reportedly standing on the parapet at the roof of the five-storey-high carpark.

Taiwan's Apple Daily news site said the police received a call about the incident and rushed to the scene, along with the civil defence force, which dispatched a fire engine equipped with stairs.

The police were unable to get near Ms Chew as she was in an unstable mood, Apple Daily reported.

Eventually, they got her to sit with her back facing the road. When she was unaware, they blasted water from a water cannon at her. She fell to safety and landed on the floor of the carpark roof.

Immediately, rescue officers rushed in to apprehend her. She was then taken to a hospital.

Taiwan news outlet Liberty Times Net quoted local police as saying that she had met a man online and flew to Taiwan to meet him.

However, when she arrived, he refused to meet her and she was so distressed that she went to the roof of the carpark with thoughts of jumping down.

Taiwanese police are reaching out to Ms Chew's family and friends. ST understands that the MFA is assisting her and her family.