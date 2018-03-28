Singaporean man killed in car crash in Johor

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old Singaporean man was killed in a car crash in Johor Baru on Tuesday (March 27), local reports said.

He was driving a Mercedes-Benz, with another Singaporean man and two Vietnamese women in the vehicle, Malaysia's China Press reported on Wednesday.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement reported by China Press that it had been notified about the accident at 9.24pm on Tuesday.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the Singapore-registered vehicle.

The three passengers in the vehicle were injured and taken to hospital, the department said.

The Straits Times understands that the Singaporean passenger has been transferred to a hospital in Singapore.