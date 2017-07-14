Singaporean diver missing in Gili Lawa; search operation to continue on Friday at 6am

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean diver has been reported missing after failing to return from a dive in the waters around Gili Lawa near the Komodo Island in Indonesia. A search operation has so far failed to find her, but is set to continue Friday (July 14) morning.

Ms Rinta Paul Mukkam, believed to be a 40-year-old associate regional sales manager, had gone diving at around 11.40am on Thursday (July 14). It is understood that she was on a boat with about 15 other divers but did not surface with the rest after a dive.

Her brother Roy Paul Mukkam, a 36-year-old lawyer, posted on Facebook on Thursday evening asking for help and information. He told The Straits Times that his sister was an experienced diver and had gone on a number of diving trips before.

He said that she had left on Wednesday (July 13) and was due to return to Singapore on Monday (July17). He was informed at about 8pm that his sister was missing. "I was told the search had been called off due to a lack of light and will resume tomorrow," he said.

He added that it was unclear what happened to her "buddy". Divers typically dive in groups of two or three as a safety precaution.

The dive operator of the trip was Seamore Papua and the vessel she was aboard was the KLM Seamore Papua.

The head of rescue agency Badan SAR Kupang, Mr Gede Ardana, told Indonesian media that his agency received a missing persons report on Thursday at 2.30pm. His agency then sent a team of six rescuers to the location by motorboat.

When the team reached the site, it coordinated with the crew of Seamore Papua to conduct a search operation, which was suspended at 6.25pm. He said the search will continue at 6am on Friday.