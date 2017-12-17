Singapore team Impunity claims fourth place in Vainglory championship

SINGAPORE - Singapore team Impunity claimed fourth place in the second world championship for mobile game Vainglory on Sunday (Dec 17).

The five-member team - made up of Amos Ker and Tan Jing Yu, both 17; Nicholas Wong, 19, along with reserves Ng Jun Xian, 18, and Nigel Wong, 21 - were beaten 3-0 by Cloud9 from the United States on Sunday afternoon at the Kallang Theatre.

Clinching the top spot was Tribe Gaming, also from the United States, which defeated South Korea's Ace Gaming in the grand finals, held on Sunday evening (Dec 17).

Developed by United States game developer Super Evil Megacorp, Vainglory is a multiplayer online battle arena game played on mobile phones and tablets, where two teams of three players engage in battle with a variety of characters.

The Razer 2017 Vainglory World Championship, which began here on Thursday (Dec 14), saw 12 teams from around the world playing for a prize pool of more than US$140,000 (S$189,000).