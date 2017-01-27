Singapore Red Cross contributes $20,000 to flood relief efforts in Malaysia

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross will contribute $20,000 to flood relief efforts in Malaysia, the aid agency said on Friday (Jan 27).

Districts in 10 of Malaysia's 13 states were faced with floods and more than 15,000 people had to be evacuated.

Johor and Pahang are the two worst-hit states.

On Tuesday (JAn 24), a 21-year-old man from Segamat district, was swept away by strong currents when the boat he was in capsized.

The funds will go towards providing hot food, blankets, tarpaulins and hygiene kits for affected people at the flood evacuation centres.

It will also support the Malaysian Red Crescent in helping and evacuating people affected by the floods.

"We are extending our support to the flood relief efforts in Malaysia, given its impact on numerous communities in several states. With more rainfall expected, the impact of the floods on these communities is likely to be prolonged," said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of the Singapore Red Cross.

"The support extended to colleagues in the Malaysian Red Crescent, with whom we share a close and friendly bond, will help ensure support and care for as many people as possible, especially those in the evacuation centres."

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep up for the Chinese New Year weekend, forecast the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

Singapore Red Cross said it will keep close contact with the Malaysian Red Crescent to assess the extent of the damage and needs, and provide further support where needed.

While it is not launching a public fund-raising appeal at this point, donations can be made at Red Cross House, 15, Penang Lane, Singapore 238486, during office hours which are 9am to 6pm from Monday to Friday.

Cheques can be made payable to 'Singapore Red Cross Society' and posted to the above address.

Donations to overseas efforts are not tax deductible, the Red Cross said.