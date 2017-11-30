Singapore ratifies United Nations convention condemning racial discrimination

SINGAPORE - Singapore has ratified the United Nations (UN) convention condemning discrimination based on race, colour, descent, nationality or ethnic origin, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 30).

The International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) calls upon states to pursue a policy of eliminating racial discrimination in all its forms.

The Republic had signed the ICERD on Oct 19, 2015.

"Ratifying the ICERD underscores Singapore's commitment to work towards a society free of racial discrimination. The government will work with stakeholders to fulfil its commitments under the ICERD, and strengthen Singapore's social harmony," MCCY said in the statement.

To prepare for a UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination review, public consultations on the country's first State Party report on ICERD will be done next year.

Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said that Singapore was founded on the principle of a multiracial society, and that mutual respect and understanding has to be actively fostered within the community.

"Racial discrimination of any kind has no place in Singapore. We encourage everyone to do their part in making Singapore a home for citizens of all races, religions and backgrounds," she said.