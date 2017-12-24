Singapore Pools to hold $5 million New Year Toto Draw on Jan 5

SINGAPORE - Lady luck could be smiling on you in the New Year.

The Singapore Pools has announced that its New Year Toto Draw will take place on Jan 5 at 9.30pm, with a $5 million top prize up for grabs.

The draw will be held at the Singapore Pools Building at 210, Middle Road.

On its website, Singapore Pools said that punters can start placing their bets from Jan 2 at all of its various branches, authorised retailers and through its phone betting service.

There is also the option of buying a $10 or $20 pack that includes Singapore Sweep tickets.

On Jan 5, all outlets will have their hours extended till 9pm.

This is not the first time that Singapore Pools has organised a New Year Draw.

In 2014, snaking queues were seen islandwide as people rushed to buy tickets.



Punters queueing to buy tickets for the New Year Toto Draw at People's Park Centre on Jan 3, 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



Close to 300 people attended the draw at the Livewire gaming venue at Marina Bay Sands on Jan 3, 2014.

The winning numbers picked were 10, 11, 31, 37, 39, 43 and the additional number was 22.

The exact jackpot amount was $5,020,485.