Singapore Pools' sports prize claims system down till Jan 10

SINGAPORE - Punters who bet on football matches have been unable to collect their winnings at Singapore Pools outlets due to technical issues.

As of Monday (Jan 9) afternoon, the system was still down.

A notice on the Pools website says: "We are currently experiencing some difficulties with sports prize claims at outlets. Please hold on to your tickets until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience."

There have been reports of people failing to collect their prizes from Saturday night, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

"We are experiencing some technical issues with sports prize claims at our outlets (including Livewire venues) and are working on resolving them," said a Singapore Pools spokesman in response to media queries.

She added that all other Singapore Pools' services are operating as normal. Lottery customers can still collect their winnings.

Singapore Pools advised customers to claim their prizes at the outlets from 9am on Tuesday.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman added.