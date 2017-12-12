Singapore Polytechnic business school claims to have biggest cluster of vending machines

SINGAPORE - From Brand's essence of chicken to handphone chargers and powerbanks, from sanitary pads and hair wax to Singapore Press Holdings magazines, a vending machine cluster at Singapore Polytechnic has it all.

There are even two sound-proof karaoke booths with a pair of chairs and microphones each, for those looking to sing their hearts out and unwind.

Final-year students brought the project, known as Innomall, to life as part of the Entrepreneurship option of the Diploma in Business Administration course.

The polytechnic's business school claims the 28 machine-strong Innomall in its foyer is the largest cluster of vending machines in Singapore.

Seventeen companies are now marketing their products through the vending machines to at least 16,000 students,

Launched on Tuesday, the Innomall project cost nearly $200,000, according to Mr Kenneth Wong, the lecturer in charge of the project.

"It allowed the students to get involved in setting up the project from the start from research and planning all the way to deployment," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong added that Innomall may expand to other parts of the school at a later time, in a smaller cluster consisting 10 to 15 vending machines.

Miss Jermain Hong, 20, a final-year student in the Entrepreneurship module of the Diploma in Business Administration course, said the project has given her a first-hand experience at running a business.

"This out of classroom learning is better than just sitting in a classroom and answering any questions that the lecturer asks," she said.