Singapore Navy launches Fortitude, its 6th Littoral Mission Vessel

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN's) sixth Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), Fortitude, was launched at the Singapore Technologies Marine's Benoi shipyard on Saturday (March 24).

The LMV was launched by Mrs Michelle Ng, wife of Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng, who officiated the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ng said the RSN has "a vital role to play to secure our sea lines of communication and our continued right to move freely as set out in international law".

"This access cannot be taken for granted," he said. "Threats to the maritime space can also take the form of unconventional threats that can harm our security and destabilise our economy. To combat these transnational threats, regional cooperation, coordinated action and information-sharing are crucial."

The LMV is the sixth to be launched since the first LMV, RSS Independence, was commissioned during the RSN's Golden Jubilee on May 5 last year by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

RSS Sovereignty and RSS Unity were commissioned by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Nov 14.

The other two previously launched LMVs, Justice and Indomitable, are currently undergoing sea trials.

The launch of the LMVs is "a significant milestone" in the RSN's continued transformation to keep Singapore's waters safe, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday.

Related Story RSN gears up amid regional challenges, with two new littoral mission vessels turning operational

LMVs can be quickly configured with mission modules to take on a wide spectrum of operations, allowing the crew to deliver calibrated responses using lethal and non-lethal options to deal with a range of maritime threats.