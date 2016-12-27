Singapore named second most vegan-friendly city in Asia by Peta

SINGAPORE - The Lion City has earned the No. 2 spot on Peta's list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in Asia, for its lively vegan food scene.

Peta's vice-president of international campaigns Jason Baker said in a press release on Tuesday (Dec 27): "Whether you're looking for first-rate artisanal food, a decadent dessert, or a low-key lunch, Singapore has the vegan restaurant for you. Peta loves Singapore for its top-notch cruelty-free grub that satisfies appetites while being kind to animals."

Taipei, Taiwan, pipped Singapore to the top spot on the list by the international animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or Peta.

Hungry vegans in search of healthy and delicious plant-based cuisine can find everything in Singapore.

The press release highlighted some of the best vegan eateries in Singapore. VeganBurg, located in Eunos, offers "meaty" plant-based burgers served with dairy-free mayonnaise and sweet smoky barbecue sauce, while Genesis Vegan Restaurant in Owen Road has "fish head" vermicelli, "chicken" rice and vegan cheesecake.

Meat-free versions of traditional dishes are also available. Nonya laksa, mee pok, and orh nee is served at Loving Hut in Joo Chiat Road, while Circular Road's VegCafe has vegan char kway teow, laksa, and tofu goreng on its menu.

Fast-food joint nomVnom, located in basement one of Clarke Quay Central, features the QQ Cheezy burger, and East Coast Road's Brownice Italian Vegan Ice Cream & Kitchen is known for its vegan barbecue chicken pizza, waffles, brownies, ice cream and more.

Nutty buah keluak is served at Whole Earth Vegetarian - Singapore's only Peranakan-Thai vegetarian restaurant - in Peck Seah Street, while Gokul Vegetarian Restaurant in Upper Dickson Road offers clay-pot "chicken" curry.

Vegans can also grab a falafel at Fill A Pita in Pickering Street, and vegan durian cake at HotCakes in Middle Road.

"Pigs, cows, and chickens are individuals with feelings - they experience love, happiness, loneliness, and fear, just as dogs, cats, and humans do. Most animals who are raised for food are confined to filthy warehouses, where they're deprived of everything that's natural and important to them," Peta added in its news release.

Top 10 vegan-friendly cities in Asia

1. Taipei, Taiwan

2. Singapore

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand

4. Makati, Philippines

5. Bangalore, India

6. Hong Kong

7. Bangkok, Thailand

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

10. Shanghai, China