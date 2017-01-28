Singapore ministers thank those working during Chinese New Year to 'keep Singapore humming'

SINGAPORE - As families gathered and celebrated the new Year of the Rooster on the first day of Chinese New Year, some were at work keeping public amenities going.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and other ministers, paid tribute to these workers on their Facebook pages.

Here is a selection.

1. PM Lee Hsien Loong on workers who 'keep Singapore humming smoothly'

PM Lee shared photos from his visit to the Senoko Power Station on Saturday (Jan 28) and asked the public to not forget the effort by workers who keep Singapore running on public holidays.

"While we are on holiday taking basic amenities like electricity and water for granted, these workers are watchfully manning the systems, making sure nothing goes wrong," wrote PM Lee, who was at Senoko Power Station with labour chief and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing.

"They, and many others like them, sacrifice public holidays, weekends, and especially family time to keep Singapore humming smoothly every single day. As we go out visiting over the festive period, let’s not forget their ‘power’-ful efforts!"

2. DPM Teo Chee Hean visits police officers

Deputy Prime Minister Teo paid tribute to police officers from Pasir Ris Neighourhood Police Centre in a post on Facebook on Saturday (Jan 28).

He posted photos of himself with the officers at a table, as they enjoyed some pandan cake and drinks.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP reminded his readers to thank police officers and wish them a Happy New Year as "they'll be hard at work keeping us safe as we enjoy ourselves over the next few days".

3. DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam lauds multicultural ties

DPM Tharman - who is now on an overseas trip - shared a Lianhe Wanbao photo of an Ang Mo Kio resident Hamzah Osman, who had helped his neighbours decorate the lift lobby with Chinese New Year couplets and decorations.

Mr Tharman said "the festive spirit is infectious" and "personal efforts like Hamzah's... make multiculturalism real in Singapore".

4. Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan thanks transport workers

Mr Khaw said the qualities of the rooster - optimism, confidence and diligence - "will be relevant for our transport sector".

He posted a photo of himself with transport employees from SBS Transit, SMRT, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore, holding oranges and festive couplets.

Mr Khaw asked readers to "spare a smile and kind thoughts for the many transport workers who are working over the long weekend connecting us with our family and friends".

5. Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin on remembering the forgotten

Mr Tan wished his Facebook followers a happy new year and shared a blog post, in which he reminded the public to "look out for those around us even as we visit our families and friends".

"For those who are alone and without much social contact, do pop by and say hello and see how they are," he wrote.

"It may not seem much, but it can make a difference. Last Chinese New Year, we read of volunteers who have been organising a community reunion dinner to celebrate with elderly residents who lived alone in their neighbourhood. This is just one of many examples that I am sure we will see again this year."