Singapore Heritage Festival 2017 highlights four sites: Caldecott, Little India, Bukit Pasoh and the Singapore River

SINGAPORE - The 14th edition of the Singapore Heritage Festival will take participants through usually inaccessible spaces such as the 80-year-old Caldecott Hill where Singapore's first radio station, Radio-Television Singapore, was established.

Festival director Angelita Teo said it is a place that "many of us are familiar with but few would have had the chance to visit". "We hope that this experience will encourage our audience to discover more about Singapore's rich history and heritage, and to be inspired to contribute in their own way."

Participants will also get to revisit popular and iconic stories and characters involving scripts from comedies, dramas, variety and children shows, and learn about the history of television broadcasting.

The National Heritage Board expects about 1.5 million visitors to attend this year's festival which takes place from April 28 to May 14 in partnership with about 80 community partners.

The festival will also centre around three other venues: Little India, Bukit Pasoh and the Singapore River.

At Little India, the Indian Heritage Centre will be celebrating its second anniversary in conjunction with the Singapore Heritage Festival. Themed "The Streets of Little India", colourful street art installations and murals are set to transform Campbell Lane. Other programmes include performances by dance, music, theatre and puppetry groups, as well as food trails around the streets of Little India led by Singapore celebrity chefs.

On May 10 at Bukit Pasoh, festival-goers will get to see lion dance troupes such as the Sim San Loke Hup Athletic Association and martial arts practitioners from the Singapore Chin Woo Athletic Association perform on its street.

Clans and other associations there will also be offering guided tours, craft activities and workshops.

The festival's closing weekend will centre around food with hawker stalls opening by the Singapore River as a throwback to old hawker centres such as Empress Place Food Centre, which once stood in the area.

Ms Teo added that the festival has "built a strong rapport with Singaporeans" over the years. "Many have grown together with us, and some have even gone from being festival goers to contributors."