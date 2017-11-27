Singapore considering new penalties for sex crimes targeting women, kids online: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Singapore is considering new penalties to address sex crimes targeting women and children on the Internet, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Monday (Nov 27).

In a Facebook post, Mr Shanmugam also said he hopes to relook issues surrounding marital rape, which is currently an offence only under limited circumstances.

"We made some amendments in 2007. We will see if more can be done," he said.

"I intend more changes to the law," he wrote in the post, adding that the existing punishment regime for sex offences is under review.

There will also be moves next year to "deal with" the way sexual assault survivors can be cross-examined, and how they can give evidence in court from a safe space, he said.

Mr Shanmugam's latest remarks come as people around the world observe 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, starting last Saturday.

In April this year, then Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin said a review of the law on marital rape was under way to ensure that married women have the same protection against violence as unmarried women.

The laws were last changed a decade ago to recognise marital rape under some circumstances, such as if divorce proceedings have begun.

Until 2007, the concept of marital rape was not recognised here.

This is not the first time Mr Shanmugam has spoken about a review of the punishment regime for sex offences.

In June last year, he wrote a Facebook post on a Stanford University sexual assault case, in which the female victim was subjected to an offensive line of questioning in court. He said that Singapore needed to "work at making it easier for women to report and undergo examination when they have been victims of sexual violence".

In February this year, the Home Affairs Ministry unveiled a new centre to examine people reporting rape within 72 hours, to avoid the stress of being taken to a public hospital instead.

In April, Mr Shanmugam told Parliament that those who commit sex crimes against minors could face harsher penalties in future, as the Government considers if the relevant laws should be revised.