Sentosa car incident: Driver remanded at IMH, car retrieved from water on Saturday

SINGAPORE - The 36-year-old man who was arrested after being rescued from a car he drove into the water at Sentosa on Friday (Aug 26) has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, The Straits Times has learnt.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water at around 1.30pm on Saturday, ST understands. This was almost a day after it was first reported to have fallen into the sea.

The man had been seen driving into the water while he was pursued by two Sentosa rangers on motorcycles.

He was rescued by a yacht captain and later arrested for criminal trespass and a rash act causing hurt.

One of the Sentosa rangers had been injured in a traffic accident with his car.

Eyewitnesses say he spoke repeatedly of dying, while Lianhe Wanbao quoted an eyewitness who said the man said "a mermaid asked me to do so".

Police investigations are ongoing.