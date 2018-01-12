Select Committee MPs named

The names of the MPs who will form the Select Committee that will look into ways Singapore can tackle online fake news were announced yesterday, one day after Parliament voted for its formation.

The 10-member list was unveiled by Deputy Speaker Charles Chong, who will chair the committee.

The rest comprise three office-holders, four People's Action Party (PAP) MPs, one Workers' Party MP and a Nominated MP (NMP).

The office-holders are Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Education Janil Puthucheary. The PAP MPs are Mr Seah Kian Peng, Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Ms Sun Xueling and Mr Edwin Tong.

The remaining two are Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh and NMP Chia Yong Yong.

The committee's mandate is to examine and report on causes and consequences of online falsehoods, and to propose countermeasures.

