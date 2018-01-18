See the Civic District in a new light during Singapore Art Week

The Civic District lights up this weekend as multimedia projections transform the facades of landmarks from Friday night to Jan 28.

Free outdoor light shows and a ticketed walk through a House Of Mirrors on Empress Lawn are among the programmes lined up for Light To Night Festival: Colour Sensations, organised by the National Gallery Singapore for visual arts showcase Singapore Art Week.

The biggest light show to look out for is Art Skins On Monuments, where four looped projections play out on the exteriors of Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, The Arts House, National Gallery Singapore and Asian Civilisations Museum.

Projections begin at 8pm daily and play till midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10pm on other days.

Art Skins On Monuments was curated by visual artist Brandon Tay and sound artist Safuan Johari, working with 30 local illustrators, animators, multimedia designers and others, such as contemporary artist Sam Lo and urban artist Zero.

Projections on the City Hall side of the National Gallery Singapore's facade can be controlled by visitors, thanks to a separate installation, Chromascope, designed by Australia's Spinifex Group. From 8pm to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, visitors are invited to stomp on steel pads to project visuals onto the exterior of the building.

On the nearby Empress Lawn, Melbourne installation artists Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney have created a house-size kaleidoscope, House Of Mirrors. Visitors pay $2 each to walk through the mirror maze from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10am to 10pm on other days.