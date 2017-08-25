Second missing warship sailor identified from remains found by US divers

SINGAPORE - United States Navy and Marine Corps divers have found and identified the remains of one of the missing sailors of an American warship which collided with a tanker earlier in the week.

This is the second missing sailor to be found and identified so far.

In an update on Friday afternoon (Aug 25), the US 7th Fleet said that the divers found and identified the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut, on Thursday night.

The USS John S. McCain warship had collided with tanker Alnic MC in Singapore waters on Monday, leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured.

Divers found the remains of another missing sailor earlier on Thursday - Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from New Jersey.

The US 7th Fleet said that more divers and equipment arrived overnight to continue search and recovery operations for the remaining eight missing sailors inside flooded compartments of the warship.