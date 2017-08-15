Scoot says no bed bugs found after investigation but will carry out disinfection as precaution

SINGAPORE - After investigating a passenger's claim of getting bitten by bed bugs on their flights, low-cost carrier Scoot has found no evidence of the insects.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Tuesday (Aug 15), a Scoot spokesman said: "We would like to reassure everyone that we take the health and safety of our guests seriously and have conducted an investigation including thoroughly examining all the crevices around the seats, such as below the seat cushion, lifting the seat pan flap, and punching the life vest to check for evidence of bed bugs."

In a Facebook post last Saturday, passenger Jiamin Han said she had gone on a day trip to Hong Kong on Scoot on Aug 8 and was left with "a cluster of bedbug bites".

Ms Han said she had flown on flights TR2062 and TR2069, and noticed the bites on her arms and back after she returned.

"We can confirm that there is no evidence of bed bug infestation in this instance," said Scoot's spokesman.

As a pre-emptive measure, however, the carrier will still go ahead and disinfect the seats where the alleged incidents took place, as well as the seats around them.

The seat cushion covers will also be replaced, it added.

The Scoot spokesman explained that bed bugs can spread in places with a frequent turnover of people.

It can also spread where people are in close proximity, and also through their belongings.

"In view of this, Scoot has in place a rigorous cleaning and maintenance schedule to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene of our fleet, comprising a monthly pest treatment, as well as aircraft cabin deep cleaning and residual disinfection every seven to eight weeks."

Scoot is not the only company being bugged by this issue.

Cinema patron Debra Low, 28, had posted a complaint on Golden Village's Facebook page last Friday afternoon about bed bugs at two of its cinemas, with photos of bumps on her skin.

The cinema chain responded by blocking the affected seats upon receiving Ms Low's feedback. No bed bugs were detected.