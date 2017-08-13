Scoot investigating passenger's bed bug claims, following scathing Facebook post

SINGAPORE - Low-cost carrier Scoot is investigating an alleged case of bed bugs on its flight, after a passenger claimed to have been bitten by the insects.

Facebook user Jiamin Han had posted on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 12) morning, that she went on a round trip on the budget airline - from Singapore to Hong Kong and back - on Tuesday (Aug 8), and left with "a cluster of bed bug bites".

She said she had flown on flights TR-2062 and TR-2069, and noticed the bites on her arms and back after she returned.

"As it was a daytrip to HK, these bites could not have come from anywhere apart from the plane," Ms Han wrote in her post.

She added that she has flown on the carrier a few times, so this issue is "extremely concerning" for her.

Ms Han pointed out that there had been a previous alleged incident of bed bugs on a Scoot flight, and that the airline had ignored her messages to them.

"What's even more appalling is your careless attitude to what appears to be a serious issue which concerns the health of passengers onboard your planes."

Scoot responded on her Facebook comment thread, apologising for her experience and asking her to privately message her booking reference number or seat number, so that they could investigate the matter and get in touch with her.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Scoot spokesman said: "We regularly clean and disinfect our seats to ensure a pleasant and clean cabin experience for our guests."

The spokesman added that the previously reported case had already been investigated, and there were no bed bugs on the plane.

"Regardless, we take this seriously and are currently investigating after having gotten in touch with the guest for more details."