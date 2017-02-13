SCDF to sound islandwide Public Warning System sirens on Feb 15 to mark Total Defence Day

SINGAPORE - The "Important Message" signal will be sounded via the islandwide network of Public Warning System (PWS) sirens on Wednesday (Feb 15).

The minute-long exercise will commence at 6.20pm to mark Total Defence Day, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a news release on Monday (Feb 13).

This marks the time when the British surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Forces during World War II on the same date in 1942.

"The PWS sounding serves to give due significance and remembrance to this historical moment. It also underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and for Singaporeans to defend our homeland," SCDF added.

Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed if they hear the PWS sirens.

Smartphones with the SGSecure app downloaded (and are not on silent or vibration mode) will also sound the signal.

Upon hearing the signal, the public can tune in immediately to any local radio station for a brief message on the PWS, or visit the SCDF website to learn more about PWS signals.